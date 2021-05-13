TenX (PAY) Trading Up 40.9% This Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TenX has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $32.99 million and $46.98 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.69 or 0.01026821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00111946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061794 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

