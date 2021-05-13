Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

TDC stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.22.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

