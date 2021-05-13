Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

TEX stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,165. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -885.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,927 shares of company stock worth $12,446,072. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

