TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $45.38 million and $30,201.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00080324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00599130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00234101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.02 or 0.01065781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.98 or 0.01178814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00035002 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 52,178,095,799 coins and its circulating supply is 52,177,366,691 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.