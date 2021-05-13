TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

TRSSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Clarus Securities raised their target price on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

TRSSF stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

