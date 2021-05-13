TerraUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $71.46 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008052 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015730 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,090,962,555 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

