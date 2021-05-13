Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OTRK traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 376,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.