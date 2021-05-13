Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OTRK traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 376,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
