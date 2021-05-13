Tether Market Capitalization Achieves $57.76 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $57.76 billion and $219.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00615953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00237853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $625.33 or 0.01228348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.24 or 0.01076924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 59,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 57,755,893,177 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.