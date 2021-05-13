Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 61,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -261.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

