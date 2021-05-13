Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

