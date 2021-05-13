Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in First Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 51,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in First Solar by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,392 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

