Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,265 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Chemed worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHE stock opened at $484.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.