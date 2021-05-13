Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,470 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.10. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.16.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

