Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,199 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

NYSE AFG opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.66. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $130.57.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,337 shares of company stock worth $11,652,342. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.