Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Brunswick worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of BC stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

