Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 5.4%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 533,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 118.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 51,510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Textainer Group by 124.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

