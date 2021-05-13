TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

