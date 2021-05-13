The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Up to $29.48

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $30.85. The Aaron’s shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 4,380 shares.

AAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,704,000.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

