The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The AZEK updated its Q3 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

