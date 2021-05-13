The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million.

AZEK traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 2,632,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,627. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 75.25. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.89.

In other The AZEK news, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

