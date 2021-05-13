The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

TBBK stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 17,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,820 shares of company stock worth $2,994,772. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.