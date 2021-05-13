The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million.
Shares of The Beauty Health stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 559,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,851. The Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $13.29.
The Beauty Health Company Profile
