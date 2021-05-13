The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 133,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The company has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $18,279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,141,831 shares of company stock worth $139,753,711. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

