The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Chemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,128,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Chemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Chemours by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several research firms have commented on CC. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

