The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,175.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

