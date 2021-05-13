The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 416,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.