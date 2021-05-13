The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) to Buy

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFFYF. ING Group raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SFFYF stock remained flat at $$61.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Signify has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

