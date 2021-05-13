The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $74.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.59. 3,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 1,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $11,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

