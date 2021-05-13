The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $45.11 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. 669,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,432,791. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $224.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

