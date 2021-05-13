The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

The Hackett Group has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $517.64 million, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

