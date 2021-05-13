The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerstein Fisher purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant now owns 398,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 744,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

