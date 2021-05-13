The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

THG opened at $137.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

