The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce sales of $33.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.85 billion and the highest is $36.20 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $28.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $136.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.97 billion to $147.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $145.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $317.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $226.20 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day moving average of $284.02. The company has a market capitalization of $340.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

