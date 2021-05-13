The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel Sells 10,000 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,963. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $695.56 million, a PE ratio of 184.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 63.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.