The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

KHC opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

