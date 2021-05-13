The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

