The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post sales of $74.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.90 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $54.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $399.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.40 million to $402.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $481.80 million, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $490.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.77, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.