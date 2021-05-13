The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 310,165 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.25% of Kimberly-Clark worth $115,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

