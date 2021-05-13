The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 314,805 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.53% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $147,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $256.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.41 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

