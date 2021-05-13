The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 65,887 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $143,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.51.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

