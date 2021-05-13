The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.42% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $95,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 681,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

PNFP opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $393,938.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,426,473.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

