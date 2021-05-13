The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 318,267 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $102,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

NYSE COP opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

