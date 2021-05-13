The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 45,598 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.69% of Incyte worth $122,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6,235.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 554,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of INCY opened at $82.37 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.