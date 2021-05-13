The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $100,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VTV stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

