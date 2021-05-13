The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $115.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,074 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $115,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

