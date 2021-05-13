The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $130.37 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.32% of Parker-Hannifin worth $130,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,045,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,646,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $304.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

