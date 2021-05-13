The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $93.88 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,119 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $93,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

