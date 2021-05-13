The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $97.87 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $97,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $464.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.29 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

