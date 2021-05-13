The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of Discover Financial Services worth $95,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

