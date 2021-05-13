The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,856 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.36% of The Williams Companies worth $104,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 154,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

